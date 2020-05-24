Florence Gorsky Banikiotes was born on March 12, 1948 in New York City and died with her family at her side on April 29, 2020. Her parents (Marysia and Irving Gorsky) who were holocaust survivors arrived in New York several months before her birth.



She graduated from the High School of Music and Arts at the age of 16 and starred as the lead in Funny Girl in the Catskills. She received her BS from CCNY, was granted a fellowship for her MS from Purdue University in Speech and Language and received her M.S.A. majoring in Healthcare Administration with a minor in Human Resources from the Business School of the University of Notre Dame. Publications based upon her thesis and other research activities have appeared in major journals.



Ms. Banikiotes operated a Speech and Hearing Center then served as the Director of the Washington Pain and Rehabilitation Center. She joined Renaissance Healthcare Corporation and assumed responsibilities as Vice President and Corporate Officer – a position involving the oversight of multiple healthcare facilities from New England to Florida. Subsequently, she became Principal and part owner of ARD Consulting until semi-retirement in 2010. Additionally, she served as Chairperson of the Board of Directors of Columbia Pro Cantare and spent many years with this renowned singing group.



She leaves behind her mother (Marysia Gorsky), sisters (Ellen Bernstein & Annette Shachter), her husband (Paul Banikiotes), children and spouse (Alana Banikiotes Alkire, Aaron Banikiotes, Jessica Larkey Banikiotes) grandchildren (Leah, Caden, and Jace Alkire) and (Elizabeth and Eli Banikiotes).



