|
|
On Tuesday, December 3, 2019, Florence G. Henderson of Baltimore City and Columbia, MD.
Beloved wife of the late Alvin Storrs Henderson, Sr.; loving mother of Phyllis Sinex (Bob), Deborah Henderson, and the late Alvin Storrs Henderson Jr.; cherished grandmother of Phillip Sinex (Deanna) and the late Owen Robert Sinex. She is also survived by her sister-in-law Sylvia Waters Gundy and a host of nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 11 am at Dickey Memorial Presbyterian Church, 5112 Wetheredsville Road, Gwynn Oak, MD 21207. Memorial donations may be made to Associated Black Charities via their website ABC-MD.org. Online condolences made be made at
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 22, 2019