Florence Hester Buckley passed away on April 24, 2020 at the continuing care facility, Wilton Overlook at the Charlestown Retirement Community. She was the loving wife of the late William C. Buckley, devoted mother of Barry K. Buckley and mother-in-law of Dorothy M. Buckley. Other survivors include her grandchildren, Matthew K. Buckley and Erin L. Lal and their spouses: Christy Buckley and Brij Lal, and five great-grandchildren: Nathan Buckley, Anna Buckley, Lila Buckley, Zoe Lal and Isaac Lal.
Favored activities were quilting for which she won a number of first place ribbons at the State Fair in Timonium, dancing and casinos.
Visitation and Funeral Services are Private.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 29, 2020