A much-loved wife, mother, and grandmother, Anne Hinkle, 80, of Forest Hill, Maryland, passed away peacefully at her home on July 28, 2020. She was born in September 1939 in Benson, Maryland. Mrs. Hinkle graduated from Bel Air Senior High School in 1957 and studied at Towson State University. She was employed at Edgewood Arsenal, Maryland where she met her husband Richard. The couple were married in 1960 at Saint Mark Roman Catholic Church in Fallston, Maryland, and they resided in Hickory, Maryland for the past 60 years.
Anne performed volunteer work at St. Margaret Church and Hickory Elementary School and was later employed by Harford County as a Teacher Aide at Hickory Elementary School for several years before transferring to John Archer School to work with special needs students. She retired in 1996 and continued to volunteer at St Margaret Church. Anne was a dedicated wife, mother, homemaker, and friend who loved to care for those around her.
She is survived by her husband, Richard Hinkle; son Jeffrey Hinkle and wife Kathy of Arvada, Colorado; son David Hinkle and wife Kathleen of Phoenix, Arizona; son Gerald Hinkle and wife Suzanne Speiss of Bel Air, Maryland; grandchildren Chauncey, Sabrina, Meghan, Corey, Brendan, Max, Patrick, Sam, Nora, and Tom; nine great-grandchildren; and brother Charles Kelly Jr. of West Palm Beach, Florida. She was preceded in death by her father, Charles Kelly, and mother, Florence "Louise" Kelly.
She was interred at Highview Memorial Gardens in Fallston, Maryland in a private ceremony. A public funeral mass will be held at 2:00 PM Friday, August 28, 2020 at St. Margaret Church, Bel Air, Maryland. Memorial contributions may be made to The National Breast Cancer Foundation (nationalbreastcancer.org
).