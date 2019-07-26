|
|
Florence P. "Splash" Kluger passed away on July 24, 2019 in Baltimore, MD, at the age of 88 years old. She is survived by her children Steve Kluger; Jeffrey Kluger, married to Alejandra; Garry Kluger, married to Lori; Bruce Kluger, married to Alene Hokenstad; brother Sigmund Shapiro; grandchildren Bridgette Kluger, married to Daniel Loftus; and Emily, Audrey, Elisa, Noah, and Paloma Kluger; nieces and nephew Rosellen Bloomberg, Marjorie Shapiro, and Robert Shapiro; she was predeceased by her parents, the late Samuel and Hilda Shapiro.
Funeral services and interment will be held at Arlington Cemetery - Chizuk Amuno Congregation N. Rogers Ave on Friday, July 26, at 2 pm. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38015.
Published in Baltimore Sun from July 26 to July 28, 2019