Florence "Splash" Kluger

Florence "Splash" Kluger Notice
Florence P. "Splash" Kluger passed away on July 24, 2019 in Baltimore, MD, at the age of 88 years old. She is survived by her children Steve Kluger; Jeffrey Kluger, married to Alejandra; Garry Kluger, married to Lori; Bruce Kluger, married to Alene Hokenstad; brother Sigmund Shapiro; grandchildren Bridgette Kluger, married to Daniel Loftus; and Emily, Audrey, Elisa, Noah, and Paloma Kluger; nieces and nephew Rosellen Bloomberg, Marjorie Shapiro, and Robert Shapiro; she was predeceased by her parents, the late Samuel and Hilda Shapiro.

Funeral services and interment will be held at Arlington Cemetery - Chizuk Amuno Congregation N. Rogers Ave on Friday, July 26, at 2 pm. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38015.
Published in Baltimore Sun from July 26 to July 28, 2019
