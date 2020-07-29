Florence Louise Lilley (nee Hildebrand), age 94, of Bel Air, Maryland passed away on July 24, 2020 at her home. Born in Charlottesville, Virginia, she was the daughter of Hunter H. and Ramona (Harner) Hildebrand and wife of the late James Willard Lilley. She was a past member of the Eastern Star and a longtime member of Mt. Zion Methodist Church. During World War II she worked at Edgewood Arsenal in Payroll and Finance as a clerk. She was also a spotter for enemy aircraft and U-Boats in the upper Chesapeake Bay. Florence was an Army wife and a very loving mother who loved her family dearly.
Florence is survived by her daughter, Susan A. Becker of Colorado Springs, CO and her husband, Evan; three sons, James R. Lilley of Bel Air and his wife, Sharon, Steven H. Lilley of Hubert, NC and his wife, Elidee, and Michael T. Lilley of Salem, MA and his wife, Enza; eight grandchildren, James Becker, Elizabeth DeStefano, Heather Griger, Paul Lilley, Jason Lilley, Zachary Lilley, Nicholai Lilley, and Ethan Lilley; 11 great grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by brothers, Harner, Edward, Lawrence, and Dabney Hildebrand.
Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home, Bel Air, Maryland on Friday, July 31, 2020 from 10:30-11am at which time a service will follow. Interment will be private.
Those who desire may send contributions to one of the following, Children of Zion, 1645 E. Churchville Rd. Bel Air, Md. 21015 (or www.childrenofzionvillage.org
), or King of Peace Church, 22 Ocean Ave. Salem MA. 01970 (www.kingofpeacesalem.org
).