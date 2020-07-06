Florence "Floss(y)" Melrose (nee Roth), of Chicago, Illinois, passed away July 3, 2020, at the age of 90. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Stanley Melrose; brother, Jules (Selma) Roth; brother in law, Mervyn Melrose,; sister in law, Irma Aisenstein; parents, Edward and Mary Roth; and in laws, Morris and Lillian Melrose. She is survived by her loving children, Harry "Sonny" (Leslie) Melrose, and Glenn (Mary Ann) Melrose; grandchildren, Brian Melrose, Michael (Samantha) Melrose, Aaron (Heather) Melrose, Michael (Nicole) Miller, Jonathan Miller, and Julieanne (Mark) Green; great grandchildren, Holden Miller, Anna Green and Avery Green; nieces and nephews, Shelly Aisenstein, Susan Rossman, Mark Melrose, Scott Melrose and Jeffrey Melrose; and special sister in law, Rochelle Melrose.



A woman of valor, she raised a family and stood by and worked with her husband for the better part of seven decades. Like Sarah, she was granted long life, yet still retained great beauty and a youthful exuberance for life.



Funeral services are private. A private memorial service will be held in Baltimore at a later date.



