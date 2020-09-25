Florence Paul, age 88, of Baltimore, MD, passed away on Wednesday, September 23rd, 2020. She is survived by her children, Ronnie Paul, Jesse Paul (Stacey Rosenberg), and Sandi Paul (late Stanley Kogan); her sister-in law, Roberta Koch, her grandchildren, Rachel (Robby) Rollins, Stephanie (Dustin) Knight, Matt, Aaron, Katie, and Jake Paul, and Tessa Rosenberg, and her great-grandchildren, Sylvia Rollins and Leòn Gorriti . She was predeceased by her husband, Leonard Paul, and her siblings, Celia Koch, Lillian Bender, Beatty Etterman, and Jeremy Koch.



Services are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to the Maryland Food Bank.



