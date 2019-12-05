|
|
Florence R. Eisen (nee Epstein) passed away on December 4, 2019 at the age of 96. She is survived by her beloved husband, Jacob I. Eisen, children, Dr. Mark Z. (Marcey) Eisen, Ellen B. Eisen, and Michele H. Foreman, sister, Dorothy Greenfield, grandchildren, Stefanie (Nuri) Boardman, Dr. Scott (Dr. Jacqueline) Eisen, Abby Foreman, and Jonathan (Danielle) Foreman, great-grandchildren, Rachel and Julia Boardman, and Brooke Eisen. Florence was predeceased by her brother, Maish Epstein and parents, Ella and Samuel Epstein.
Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Friday, December 6, at 1 pm. Interment Beth Tfiloh Cemetery - 5800 Windsor Mill Road. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Hadassah of Greater Baltimore, 3723 Old Court Road, #205, Baltimore, MD 21208. In mourning at 1 Highstepper Court #305 (Annen Woods), Baltimore, MD 21208.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 5, 2019