On February 12, 2019 Florence R. Schriver (nee Mackowiak) devoted wife of the late Gordon Schriver; beloved mother of Teresa Bradshaw and Blaine Hunt, Jim Schriver and his wife Tracey, Kathleen Bentley and her husband Paul, Susan Kaniecki and her husband Frank, and the late Florence and Gerald Schriver; loving "Busia" of Patrick, Christie, Sarah, Michael, Alexandra, Jake, Anna, Shawn, Kelly, Tony, Jeremy, Brittany and the late Joe; cherished great-grandmother of Christopher, Damien, Caleb, Gianna and Xavier. Also survived by many loving cousins.A mass of christian burial will be celebrated at the Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church on Monday at 1 pm. Visiting hours will be held at the Connelly Funeral Home of Essex, 300 Mace Avenue on Saturday and Sunday from 3-5 and 7-9 pm. A christian wake service will be held on Saturday at 8 pm. Interment at Holy Rosary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the: , 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 15, 2019