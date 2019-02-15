Home

POWERED BY

Services
Connelly Funeral Home
300 Mace Avenue
Essex, MD 21221
410-687-7100
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Connelly Funeral Home
300 Mace Avenue
Essex, MD 21221
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Connelly Funeral Home
300 Mace Avenue
Essex, MD 21221
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Connelly Funeral Home
300 Mace Avenue
Essex, MD 21221
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019
7:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Connelly Funeral Home
300 Mace Avenue
Essex, MD 21221
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
1:00 PM
Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Florence Schriver
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Florence R. Schriver

Notice Condolences Flowers

Florence R. Schriver Notice
On February 12, 2019 Florence R. Schriver (nee Mackowiak) devoted wife of the late Gordon Schriver; beloved mother of Teresa Bradshaw and Blaine Hunt, Jim Schriver and his wife Tracey, Kathleen Bentley and her husband Paul, Susan Kaniecki and her husband Frank, and the late Florence and Gerald Schriver; loving "Busia" of Patrick, Christie, Sarah, Michael, Alexandra, Jake, Anna, Shawn, Kelly, Tony, Jeremy, Brittany and the late Joe; cherished great-grandmother of Christopher, Damien, Caleb, Gianna and Xavier. Also survived by many loving cousins.A mass of christian burial will be celebrated at the Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church on Monday at 1 pm. Visiting hours will be held at the Connelly Funeral Home of Essex, 300 Mace Avenue on Saturday and Sunday from 3-5 and 7-9 pm. A christian wake service will be held on Saturday at 8 pm. Interment at Holy Rosary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the: , 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.