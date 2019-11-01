|
|
(Bonnie) Florence Marie Reinsel, age 68 of Havre de Grace, passed away peacefully in her sleep on October 26, 2019 in her home with family by her side. She was born to the late James and Florence Miller on September 22, 1951.
Bonnie was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She had an extreme work ethic and retired from APGFCU. Mrs. Bonnie was known for her kind and friendly nature. She was an avid reader and loved spending her free time with family and friends. She always enjoyed hanging out with her best friend and husband Mike at home or at the ocean while she wore her flip-flops. Her most enjoyable moments were preparing and hosting for family and friends during the Holidays.
Bonnie is survived by her husband Mike Reinsel, her two daughters Dolores and Bonnie Ervine, her son James and daughter in law Kim Ervine. She is also survived by three grandchildren; Eros, Chloe and Katie.
Bonnie requested to have a Mass honoring her into Heaven on Saturday November 2nd at 11:00am. Location: St. John's Church: 114 North Union Ave, Havre de Grace MD, 21078
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 1, 2019