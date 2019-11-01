Home

POWERED BY

Services
Simplicity Cremation and Funeral Services, Thomas Allen, P.A. - Glen Burnie
244 Eighth Avenue NW
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
(410) 777-5295
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John's Church
114 North Union Ave
Havre de Grace, MD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Florence Reinsel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Florence Reinsel


1951 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Florence Reinsel Notice
(Bonnie) Florence Marie Reinsel, age 68 of Havre de Grace, passed away peacefully in her sleep on October 26, 2019 in her home with family by her side. She was born to the late James and Florence Miller on September 22, 1951.

Bonnie was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She had an extreme work ethic and retired from APGFCU. Mrs. Bonnie was known for her kind and friendly nature. She was an avid reader and loved spending her free time with family and friends. She always enjoyed hanging out with her best friend and husband Mike at home or at the ocean while she wore her flip-flops. Her most enjoyable moments were preparing and hosting for family and friends during the Holidays.

Bonnie is survived by her husband Mike Reinsel, her two daughters Dolores and Bonnie Ervine, her son James and daughter in law Kim Ervine. She is also survived by three grandchildren; Eros, Chloe and Katie.

Bonnie requested to have a Mass honoring her into Heaven on Saturday November 2nd at 11:00am. Location: St. John's Church: 114 North Union Ave, Havre de Grace MD, 21078
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Florence's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -