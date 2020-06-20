Florence Ruth Yaffe (nee Kessler) passed away on June 18, 2020, at the age of 94. She is survived by her loving children, Harriet Yaffe (Jerry Adams), Renee (Richard) Maier and Ilene (Ian) Salditch; sister-in-law, Charlotte Kessler and Harriet Kessler; grandchildren, Jason Maier, Taylor Salditch (Brendan Butler), Blair Salditch and Quinn Salditch; nieces and nephews, Lisa (Gary) Scherr, Suzanne Kessler, Andrea (Marlon) Jahnke and Sean Kessler (Lori Blankenship-Kessler). She is predeceased by her loving husband, Dr. Stanley Norman Yaffe; brothers, Jerome, David and Irvin Kessler and parents, Harry and Rose Kessler. A special thank you to the caregivers at Brightview Towson.
Funeral services are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to the charity of your choice.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.