On April 26, 2020 Florence Thelma Manner passed away. She was the beloved wife of K. Neal Manner; devoted mother of Michael Miller, and Carrie House and her husband Robert House, Jr; cherished grandmother of Brody Miller, Sydney Miller, and Caroline House; loving daughter of Joan Galton and the late Charles Galton; dear sister of David Martin and his wife Janet Martin. She is also survived by her loving nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, family members and friends.
Services and Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Florence's name to the Harford County 4-H, where she was a volunteer for over 15 years. Please make checks payable to Harford County EAC, and donations may be mailed to Harford County 4-H Office, 3525 Conowingo Rd., Suite 600, Street, MD 21154.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 28, 2020