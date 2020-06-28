Florence (Rutkowski) Trageser. On Saturday, June 20, 2020. Devoted wife of Joseph "Jack" Trageser. Loving mother of Michael (Susan), Steve (Jerriann), and Mary Jean (Peter). Doting grandmother and great-grandmother. Flo was an RN. Mass at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Taneytown, MD, private for family, due to the pandemic. Burial in the church cemetery. Memorials to Alzheimer's Association, 1850 York Rd, Suite D, Timonium, MD 21093 alzfdn.org or to Carroll Hospice, 292 Stoner Avenue, Westminster, MD 21157. Online condolences at www.myersdurborawfh.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jun. 28, 2020.