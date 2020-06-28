Florence Trageser
1932 - 2020
Florence (Rutkowski) Trageser. On Saturday, June 20, 2020. Devoted wife of Joseph "Jack" Trageser. Loving mother of Michael (Susan), Steve (Jerriann), and Mary Jean (Peter). Doting grandmother and great-grandmother. Flo was an RN. Mass at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Taneytown, MD, private for family, due to the pandemic. Burial in the church cemetery. Memorials to Alzheimer's Association, 1850 York Rd, Suite D, Timonium, MD 21093 alzfdn.org or to Carroll Hospice, 292 Stoner Avenue, Westminster, MD 21157. Online condolences at www.myersdurborawfh.com.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home - Taneytown
136 E Baltimore Street
Taneytown, MD 21787
410-756-6688
