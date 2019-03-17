|
On March 15, 2019, Florian Lane, a WWII veteran, active in various ministries at St. Francis of Assisi Church and a former council member of Mayfield Neighborhood Association and was an avid golfer. He was dedicated to his family and shared his love of life with all. Beloved husband of Marguerite Lane; loving father of Catherine Rowan (Thomas), John Lane (Veronica), Michael Lane (Carol), May Lane and Frances Lane Fink (Thomas); loving brother of the late Edward, Jean and Elizabeth; dear grandfather of Daniel Rowan (Jennifer), Philip Rowan (Erynn), Sharon and Susan Lane, and Shauna and Brianna Hennessy; dear great-grandfather of Keira and Eamon Rowan.Friends may call at the family owned Leonard J. Ruck, Inc. Funeral Home, 5305 Harford Road (at Echodale) Monday 2-4 and 6-8 PM. A funeral mass will be celebrated at St. Francis of Assisi Church Tuesday 10 AM. Interment Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Msgr. William Burke Scholarship Fund, St. Francis of Assisi Church, 3615 Harford Road, Baltimore, MD 21218. www.RuckFuneralHomes.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 17, 2019