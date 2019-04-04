|
|
On April 3, 2019, Floryne Myers (nee Rubin); beloved wife of the late Irvin L. Myers; devoted mother of Lois (Marty) Rothberg and Dennis (Judi) Myers; loving sister of Joyce Tanenbaum, Gayle Levy, and the late Fred Robbins; dear sister-in-law of Ingrid Robbins, and the late Morris Tanenbaum and Emanuel Levy; cherished daughter of the late Marguerite and Louis Rubin; adored grandmother of Megan (Jason) Manelli, Jordan (Jennifer) Rothberg, Lindsay (Chris) Stangroom, and Amanda Rothberg; loving great grandmother of Etta, Amelia, Ryan, Lily, and Evie.Funeral services and interment will be held at Baltimore Hebrew Cemetery - Berrymans Lane on Thursday, April 4, at 10 am. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to the . In mourning at 10900 Park Heights Avenue, Owings Mills, MD 21117, immediately following interment, and Friday from 10 am to 4 pm.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 4, 2019