Floyd Hershey
Floyd Eugene

Hershey went to be with the Lord April 28th, 2020. He entered into the arms of his Savior while sleeping at home, just as he had wished. He died from pancreatic non-operable cancer.

Floyd was born in Eagle, PA to Eliam R. Hershey and Reba M. Wenger. He was the fifth child of eight: Myron, Aletha, Elvin, Lynn, Chester, who had a twin, Lester, who died shortly after birth, and Kenneth.

He was married 30 years to Joan Sopher and had three children: Ross, Carin, and Christina. He has three beautiful grandchildren: Bradly, Ashley, and Michael. He always talked about baby Bradly and was so proud of him.

He was an amazing man. To know Floyd as a friend was to know unconditional love. He lived by the Golden Rule. Do unto others as you would have done to you.

He was a pillar in his community for 30 years, giving support to numerous charities. He was a Republican to the bone, always giving support to the local State Police and Sheriff's office.

We will be having a Service at a later date. A public announcement will be made to notify friends and family. So when the time comes, let's celebrate his life with a Memorial Dinner. He will truly be missed. I have lost my best friend and companion.

Published in Baltimore Sun on May 8, 2020.
May 7, 2020
Such a wonderful man. Very loving and giving. Gonna miss you
Hope
Friend
May 7, 2020
Dear dear good hearted man. You had to love him to know him and know him to love him
Judy
Friend
