Schimunek Funeral Home
610 W MacPhail Rd
Bel Air, MD 21014
(410) 638-5360
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Schimunek Funeral Home
610 W MacPhail Rd
Bel Air, MD 21014
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Matthew Lutheran Church
Bel Air, MD
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Matthew Lutheran Church
Bel Air, MD
Floyd Meade McCoy Notice
On October 24, 2019, Floyd Meade McCoy passed away; beloved husband of the late Erika Doris McCoy (nee Muller); cherished father of Steven F. McCoy and his girlfriend Cathy Singh, and Monica Dougherty and her husband Sean; loving grandfather of Sean Jr., Katherine, and Erica Dougherty; dear brother of Colleen Nulph. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, other loving family and friends. Floyd is preceded in death by his parents William and Martha McCoy, 4 brothers, and 2 sisters.

Relatives and friends are invited to gather at Schimunek Funeral Home of Bel Air, on Sunday from 4-6 pm, and on Monday at St. Matthew Lutheran Church, (Bel Air) from 10:30 to 11am, where a funeral service will begin at 11 am. Interment Bel Air Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers please make a donation in Floyds name to the American Legion Post #39, 500 N Hickory Ave, Bel Air, MD 21014. Online condolences may be left at www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 25, 2019
