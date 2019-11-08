Home

Zeller Funeral Home
106 Main Street
East New Market, MD 21631
(410) 943-3686
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
10:30 AM - 12:00 PM
Immanuel Lutheran Church
Preston , MD
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
12:00 PM
Immanuel Lutheran Church
242 Main Street
Preston, MD
Floyd P. Duff


1929 - 2019
Floyd P. Duff Notice
Floyd P. Duff, 90, died November 2, 2019 Commonwealth Senior Living in Hagerstown. Survived by sons Timothy Mark Duff, Paul D. Duff, Jonathan D. Duff; daughters Evelyn L. Baldea, Marion E. Hajimirsadeghi, Katherine Duff, Lois K. Duff; thirteen grandchildren; six greatgrandchildren; a sister Delores Reimer. Funeral services November 12, 2019 at 12 noon at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 242 Main Street, Preston, Maryland 21655 where a visitation will be held from 10:30 to noon. Interment will follow at Maryland Veterans Cemetery in Hurlock. Arrangements Zeller Funeral Home In East New Market.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 8, 2019
Share memories or express condolences below.
