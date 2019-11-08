|
Floyd P. Duff, 90, died November 2, 2019 Commonwealth Senior Living in Hagerstown. Survived by sons Timothy Mark Duff, Paul D. Duff, Jonathan D. Duff; daughters Evelyn L. Baldea, Marion E. Hajimirsadeghi, Katherine Duff, Lois K. Duff; thirteen grandchildren; six greatgrandchildren; a sister Delores Reimer. Funeral services November 12, 2019 at 12 noon at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 242 Main Street, Preston, Maryland 21655 where a visitation will be held from 10:30 to noon. Interment will follow at Maryland Veterans Cemetery in Hurlock. Arrangements Zeller Funeral Home In East New Market.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 8, 2019