Forest Adam Wiest, age 74, of Havre de Grace, Maryland passed away on November 12, 2019 at his home. Born in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, he was the son of Forest Russell and Margaret (Spirk) Wiest and husband of 24 years to Shirl Jane Wiest. Forest moved to Shippensburg, Pennsylvania as a child with his family when his father became a minister at a local church. He graduated Shippensburg High in 1963 and then went on to graduate from Wake Forest University in 1967, where he played football with many renowned players, including Brian Piccollo. He was a Member of Oak Grove Baptist Church since 1971 serving as a Deacon, Chair of the Trustees, and he taught Bible Study. He was a member of the Maryland Teachers Association and the NRA.
Forest spent 39 years in the Education system with Harford County between Edgewood and North Harford High Schools. He was a Teacher, Football Coach, Athletic Director, Vice Principal, and finally retiring as Supervisor of Physical Education and Athletics for Harford County High Schools. One of his most memorable accomplishments was coaching the 10-0 Edgewood High School Football Team. Forest was an avid hunter who enjoyed the outdoors and fishing. He particularly enjoyed hunting throughout Canada as well as parts of the U.S.
In addition to his wife, Forest is survived by daughter, Amy L. Patrick of Odenton, MD and her husband, Bryan; step children, Glenda Jo Arnold of Raleigh, NC and Ken Shires, Jr. of Conowingo; brother, Alan R. Wiest of Shippensburg, PA; and three grandchildren Lauren, Karley, and Tyler Patrick of Odenton, MD; step grandchildren, Caitlyn Shires of Havre de Grace and Kenny Shires III of Conowingo, Seth and Lydia Grace Arnold of Raleigh, NC; and his buddy, Cooper The Dog.
Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home, Abingdon, Maryland on Sunday, November 17, 2019 from 2-4 & 6-8 pm and at Oak Grove Baptist Church on Monday, November 18, from 10-11 am with a service to follow at 11 am at the church. Interment will take place in Harford Memorial Gardens.
Those who desire may send contributions to: Oak Grove Baptist Church, 2106 Churchville Road, Bel Air, MD 21015 and Seasons Hospice - c/o Northern Chesapeake Hospice Foundation, 147 West High Street, Elkton, MD 21921.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 15, 2019