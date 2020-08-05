Forrest Jacobs

Forrest Mason Jacobs, 83, of Hanover, PA, husband of Karolyn Joy (Rush) Jacobs, died on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at UPMC Pinnacle Harrisburg following complications from vascular dementia.Born on Friday, May 7, 1937 in Cleveland, OH, he was a son of the late Forest Lee and Edna V. Childs Jacobs. Forrest was a 1956 graduate of Northern High School and married his high school sweetheart later that year on December 1 in Friendsville, MD. He and Karolyn resided in Forest Hill and the Bel Air, MD area for many years before moving to Hanover to be closer to family. Forrest was a legend in industrial machine sales in PA, NJ and MD; owning Jacobs Machine Sales until his retirement in 2016. He also owned and operated with his family a 7 Eleven convenience store in Bel Air for many years.Forrest was a proud member of the Mt. Ararat Lodge #44 AF & AM. Having grown up on a farm, he was incredibly hardworking; he knew two speeds, off and working. He also had a great understanding of life, one filled with kindness and giving. Forrest was known for his generosity, sense of humor and quiet nature. He was an avid reader as well as hunter and fisherman, having experienced safari in Africa and fishing all over the world.In addition to his wife of nearly 64 years, he is survived by a daughter, Kelly McKee and her husband, Rick, of Hanover; a son, Jay Jacobs and his wife, Kim, of Summit, NJ; four grandchildren, Jennifer and Matthew Jacobs, Lauren Bernstein and John Charles Ellston III; a step-granddaughter, Jennifer Caulk; three great-granddaughters, Sophie and Claire Bernstein and Emmalynne Ellston; a sister, Sondra Wedo of Houston, TX; a brother, Delano Keith Jacobs and his wife, Florence, of Collinsville, OK and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a 7 year old brother, Dale Maynard Jacobs.The funeral and Masonic Funeral Rite will be held at 12 pm on Thursday, August 6, 2020 on the lawn of The Lake Club Event Venue, 2028 Lake Club Lane, Spring Grove, PA.In compliance with heath and public safety directives, those attending the viewing will be asked to wear masks and observe social distancing.Memorial contributions may be made to the Brain Health Initiative; c/o Kim Miele - Program Director; 1507 96th Court, NW; Bradenton, FL 34209.