Baltimore Sun Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Vaughn Greene Funeral Services
8728 Liberty Road
Randallstown, MD 21133
410-655-0015
Resources
More Obituaries for Forriest Ayers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Forriest Ayers

Notice Condolences Flowers

Forriest Ayers Notice
Forriest Lyvern Ayers, age 92, of Gwynn Oak, Maryland passed away on Friday, May 17, 2019. She was born on October 03, 1926 in Baltimore, Maryland, daughter of the late Larnie Valentine and Mary Valentine. Mrs. Ayers is survived by one son, Willard Ayers, Jr.; one daughter, LaVerne Ayers-Smith; three grandchildren: Sharema, Gabrielle, Troy; and five great-grandchildren: Dominique, Shawn, Troi, Jordyn, and Tylyn. A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, May 24, 2019 in the Family Fellowship Pavilion at Vaughn C. Greene Funeral Services, 8728 Liberty Road, Randallstown, MD 21133, where the family will receive friends from 2:00 p.m. until 2:30 p.m. with services to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Forriest Ayers' name to Gilchrist Center Towson, 11311 McCormick Rd., Ste. 350, Hunt Valley, MD 21031 or at www.gilchristcares.org.
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Vaughn Greene Funeral Services
Download Now