|
|
Forriest Lyvern Ayers, age 92, of Gwynn Oak, Maryland passed away on Friday, May 17, 2019. She was born on October 03, 1926 in Baltimore, Maryland, daughter of the late Larnie Valentine and Mary Valentine. Mrs. Ayers is survived by one son, Willard Ayers, Jr.; one daughter, LaVerne Ayers-Smith; three grandchildren: Sharema, Gabrielle, Troy; and five great-grandchildren: Dominique, Shawn, Troi, Jordyn, and Tylyn. A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, May 24, 2019 in the Family Fellowship Pavilion at Vaughn C. Greene Funeral Services, 8728 Liberty Road, Randallstown, MD 21133, where the family will receive friends from 2:00 p.m. until 2:30 p.m. with services to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Forriest Ayers' name to Gilchrist Center Towson, 11311 McCormick Rd., Ste. 350, Hunt Valley, MD 21031 or at www.gilchristcares.org.
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 23, 2019