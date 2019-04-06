FORWOOD STOWELL MCGIBNEY, 94 years of Whiteford, MD, went to be with The Lord on Wednesday, April 3, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Jane (Tracey) McGibney of Whiteford, MD with whom he shared 66 years of marriage. Lifetime resident of northern Harford County, Forwood was born May 25, 1924 on a farm in Staford MD to the late Phillip Farrell McGibney, Sr. and Emily (Holloway) McGibney. Strong in his Christian faith, he was a long time member of Mt. Vernon United Methodist Church, Whiteford, MD. From 1949 to 1954, Forwood served in the United States Army, part of which was in Korea. Before retiring in 1991, he worked for Wagman Masonry as well as a self-employed mason laying block, brick and beautiful stone work. A talented craftsman, Forwood also had a love for the outdoors, devoted to his family and was a member and past master of Esdraleon Lodge A F & A M of Cardiff, MD. In addition to his wife, he is the beloved father of; James F. McGibney (Pam McGibney), Kevin T. McGibney (Kent Wise), Lowell H. McGibney (Karina McGibney). He is also preceded in death by his four siblings, Emily M. Blackburn, Melrose M. Scarborough, Phillip F. McGibney, Jr., Bradford McGibney There will be no public services. Harkins Funeral Home has been entrusted with final arrangements. To send condolences, please visit www.harkinsfuneralhome.com or call 800-550-5915 Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary