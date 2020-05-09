On May 6, 2020, Fran Tompakov passed away at the age of 75. She is survived by her sister, Cherie (Dr. Kerry) Stewart, her nephew, Dr. Jordan (Stefanie) Stewart, her niece, Becca (Susan) Stewart-Bermon, her great-nephew, Brennan Stewart, her great-niece, Brooklyn Stewart, and her caregivers, Bertha Castillo and Carolina Cavada, and all the wonderful staff and volunteers at Mission House Hospice, the entire Seebode family, Fran's most loving, devoted, supportive California family, and all other dear California friends from over the last fifty-seven years. She was predeceased by her parents, Sylvan and Tillie Tompakov.



Fran grew up in Baltimore and graduated from Forest Park High School. She attended American University. After graduation, she moved to Palo Alto, California and got her Masters at Stanford University. She immediately got a teaching job at Mills High School, and the rest is history. Fran was the most courageous, positive person you could ever meet. Despite the years of adversity she faced caused by the physically debilitating disease of Rheumatoid Arthritis, she was always smiling and encouraging. She managed to teach high school for 35 years, enriching students' minds by using her great intellect to enhance their knowledge and help them be creative, independent thinkers in the world they would face. Fran also was very selfless as she always directed conversation to focus on others. She was always interested in learning about them and concerned about their welfare. Her cadre of friends was numerous as she was like a magnet and engaged people from all walks of life. She loved her life in California, but she always stayed connected to her Baltimore family and friends. She will be missed greatly by



many, especially by her sister Cherie. May her strength be an inspiration for all of us to live life to the fullest each and every day.



Funeral services are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Samaritan House, 4031 Pacific Blvd, San Mateo, California, 94403.



