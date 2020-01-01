|
Frances Tart Allen, age 76, of Rising Sun, MD passed away on December 26, 2019. She was born on March 11, 1943 in Dunn, NC to the late Gertrude (Pollard) and Paul Hood Tart. Frances was an avid bowler throughout her entire life. In addition to being a home maker, she worked 13 years for Cecil County Public Schools in the cafeteria. Frances enjoyed knitting. Her family also knew that she loved collecting angels, horses and elephant figurines.Frances is survived by her husband of 49 years, Frederick E. Allen; daughter, Johanna L. White and her husband Charles; son, Ronald P. Allen and his wife Arlene; grandchildren: Joshua P. Allen, Jacob L. Allen and his wife Katelynn, and Carissa J. White; great-grandchildren: Luke H. Allen and Leah J. Allen; sisters: Barbara T. Luhrman and her husband Thomas, and Brenda S. Smoot and husband James; and sister-in-law, Doris Tart. In addition to her parents, Frances is preceded in death by her brother, Kenneth H. Tart. An evening visitation for Frances Tart Allen will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at R.T. Foard Funeral Home, P.A., 111 South Queen Street, Rising Sun, MD 21911. A celebration of Frances' life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, January 3, 2020 at R.T. Foard Funeral Home, P.A. Family and friends may begin to visit on Friday starting at 10:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Highview Memorial Gardens, 3433 Fallston Road, Fallston, MD 21047. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made payable to "" and sent in care of the funeral home, P.O. Box 248, Rising Sun, MD 21911. To send online condolences, please visit www.rtfoard.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 1, 2020