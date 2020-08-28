Frances Anna Johnson, nee Younger, died on August 19, 2020, at Stella Maris in Timonium. She was born on November 7, 1918, in south Baltimore, longtime resident of Madonna and more recently Mays Chapel and Parkville, and is survived by two daughters, Dorothy Mickiewicz of Perry Hall, Maryland, and Charlotte Hubbard of Sarasota, Florida. Also, she leaves behind 8 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren and 1 great-great grandson. There will be a Mass and burial of her ashes alongside her daughter, Patricia Webster, and husband, Charles Johnson, at St. Mary's Church, Pylesville, Maryland at a future date. Her family takes comfort in her memory and with the beautiful afghans she lovingly made for each of them.



