On February 11, 2019, Frances Elaine Ashby (nee DeMan) of 6451 N. Charles St. passed away. She is survived by one daughter, Cleo of Chicago, whose husband James is deceased; two grandchildren, David (Kellee) and Lisa (David). Frances is also survived by one nephew, Rod (Gloria), Barbara, the wife of late nephew Carroll and special cousin Kim. Also preceding her in death are her sister, Margaret, and her nephew Billy. Frances leaves behind many other nephews, cousins and friends. Visitation February 21st from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m (family present from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.) at March Life Tribute Center, 5616 Old Court Road, Windsor Mill, MD 21244. Mass of Christian Burial February 22nd at 10:30 a.m. preceded by a viewing from 10 a.m. at St. Ignatius Church, 740 North Calvert Street, Baltimore 21202. Interment Arbutus Memorial Park, 1101 Sulphur Spring Road, Baltimore 21227. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Peter Claver Church, 1546 N, Fremont Ave, Baltimore 21217 or St. Lgnatuis Academy, 740 North Calvert Street, Baltimore 21202, or Our Daily Bread, 411 Cathedral Street, Baltimore 21201.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 17, 2019