Frances B. Dorman
On Friday, 20 November 2020 FRANCES B. DORMAN (nee Christy), received her celestial wings. Frances was a native of Aberdeen and a resident of Havre de Grace. She had lots of love, fun, and laughter in her life which included doting on her three daughters (Patricia Smith, Vera Smith, and Darlene Dorman-Woods), her grandson (Tyrone Kenly, raised as her son), her great-grandchildren (Raven Kenly and Remi Kenly), her son-in-law (Anthony Woods), her bonus grandchildren (Tyrissa Woods and Jaleea Woods), and a host of "adopted" children, nieces, nephews, and cousins. Frances enjoyed traveling with her best friends by plane, cruise ship, and scenic car rides; she loved to bake and happily baked cakes, cookies, and pies for anyone who asked politely; she served her church as a Gatekeeper for the Lord (usher); she dedicated up to 40 hours a week working and volunteering at Citizens Care Center in Havre de Grace; she was publicly recognized twice as "One of Harford County Maryland's Most Beautiful People," and she made the most of her dash.

Frances B. Dorman:

08/11/1935 - 11/20/2020

In lieu of flowers, the family ask that you make a donation (small or large) payable to Citizens Care Center, Attention: Janet McDonald, 415 Market Street, Havre de Grace, MD 21078

Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 2, 2020.
