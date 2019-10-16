Home

Lassahn Funeral Home Inc
7401 Belair Road
Nottingham, MD 21236
410-665-2000
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Lassahn Funeral Home Inc
7401 Belair Road
Nottingham, MD 21236
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Lassahn Funeral Home Inc
7401 Belair Road
Nottingham, MD 21236
Frances B. Hawkins Notice
On October 11, 2019, Frances B.Hawkins, (nee Ciekot), beloved wife of the late Louis H. Hawkins; devoted mother of Raymond Hawkins and wife Lynn, John Hawkins and wife Lynn; loving grandmother of Elise, Kevin and Kelly; dear great-grandmother of Alyssa; great-great-grandmother of Carter; sister of Joseph Ciekot, Victoria Miller, the late Sophia Draayer, Casimir Ciekot and Genevieve Jones.

Funeral services will be held at Lassahn Funeral Home, (Overlea), 7401 Belair Rd. Monday, 10/21/19 at 11:00 AM. Interment Gardens of Faith Cemetery. Visiting Sunday, 10/20/19 from 2-5 PM.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2019
