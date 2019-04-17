|
On Frances Mary Biedrzycki (nee Serafin) Dearest wife of the late Frank J. Biedrzycki. Beloved mother of John H. Biedrzycki, Mary Sue "Susie" Biedrzycki and the late Francis P." Jr" Biedrzycki. Beloved sister of the late James Serafin, Sophie Paskoski, Annie Coffee, Mary Seimer, Joe Serafin and Frank Serafin. Loving grandmother of Melissa Cooke, Michele Biedrzycki, Derrick Biedrzycki and granddogie Jessie. Beloved great grandmother of Matthew Bassler, Michael Bassler, Courtney Sanders, Nicole Cooke and Kelsey Cooke. Dear great great grandmother of Ellie Saunder, Charlotte Bassler and Olive Dudley. Also survived by many other loving relatives and friends. Family invite friends to call at the Charles L. Stevens Funeral Home, Inc. 1501 E. Fort Avenue, Locust Point MD 21230 on Wednesday 3-5pm and 7-9pm. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Thursday at 11:00am. Interment in Holy Cross Cemetery. Additional information and Tribute site may be viewed at www.charleslstevensfuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 17, 2019