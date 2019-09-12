|
|
Frances Edmonia Brooks, 81, of Laurel, MD passed away on Thursday, August 29, 2019.
Frances was born on October 1, 1937 in Brooklyn, WV to James and Catherine (Hargro) Woods. She worked at the National Archives and Records Administration as an assistant to two Archivist's of the United States and as a Human Resources Specialist when she retired in 2008 with 50 years of Federal service. In her retirement, she volunteered at the Laurel (MD) Historical Society and enjoyed traveling. She also enjoyed spending time with her pet cats, feeding and watching birds, cooking, playing slot machines, and rooting for her favorite football team, the Washington Redskins. She was known for her exuberance and keen fashion sense, wherever she went people were drawn to her friendly and outgoing personality.
Frances was preceded in death by her father, James, her mother, Catherine, and her brother James, Jr. She is survived by her two children, James, Jr. and Crystal, two grandchildren, James III and Cameron, and several cousins. A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, September 28th, 2019, at the March Life Tribute Center, 7601 Sandy Spring Rd, Laurel, MD 20707 at 2 o'clock p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Laurel Cats and the Laurel Historical Society.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 12, 2019