Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
Bonnie Blink
Resources
More Obituaries for Frances Brune
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frances Brune


1919 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frances Brune Notice
Frances Z. Brune died September 29, 2019 at Maryland Masonic Homes (Bonnie Blink); 9 days shy of 100. She was born October 8, 1919 in Baltimore, MD to Anton and Mary Zelaznicki. Frances is survived by sons Bernard (Jean) and Michael (Pat), daughters Fran (Alice) and Mary; nineteen grandchildren, 25 great grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren. She was predeceased by husband George, daughters Kathleen and Brigid (Fred) and son George (Grace). A Celebration of Life is to be held at Bonnie Blink on October 6, 2019.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frances's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.