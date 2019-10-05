|
|
Frances Z. Brune died September 29, 2019 at Maryland Masonic Homes (Bonnie Blink); 9 days shy of 100. She was born October 8, 1919 in Baltimore, MD to Anton and Mary Zelaznicki. Frances is survived by sons Bernard (Jean) and Michael (Pat), daughters Fran (Alice) and Mary; nineteen grandchildren, 25 great grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren. She was predeceased by husband George, daughters Kathleen and Brigid (Fred) and son George (Grace). A Celebration of Life is to be held at Bonnie Blink on October 6, 2019.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 5, 2019