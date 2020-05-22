On May 16, 2020, Frances Dolores Carmer (nee Rog), beloved wife of the late Charles S. Carmer, who passed away on August 21, 2017; devoted mother of Gail Bernstein and her husband Alan and Robert Carmer and his wife Joann; loving grandmother of Andrew Carmer and his wife Whittney and Jessica Carmer; cherished great-grandmother of Madeline and Sullivan Carmer. Frances was predeceased by her siblings , Caroline McArdle, Julia Kania, Mary Rog, Andrew Rog, Antoinette Stagg, and Jack Rog. Services private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Alzheimer's Association at alz.org.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 22, 2020.