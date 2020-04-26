Home

Burrier-Queen Funeral Directors, P.A.
1212 W. Old Liberty Road
Winfield, MD 21784
410-795-0300
Frances G. Miller

Frances G. Miller Notice
Miller, Frances G.

On Monday, April 20, 2020, Frances G. Miller 84 of Highland, MD

Beloved wife of the late Thomas E. Miller.

Devoted mother of Richard Miller and wife Shelly Vaden, Joanie and husband Rich Russell, J.P. Miller and wife Kris Phillips. Dear Sister of the late Joan Diggins, Jere and Scott Clayton. Loving grandmother of Clay, C.J., Lauren, Andie and husband Will. Also survived by great-granddaughter Emma, nieces and nephews Wendy, Mike, Shaina, Frank, David, Carolyn, Jerry and Nancy

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Online condolences maybe made and a full obituary can be found at www.burrier-queen.com. Those desiring may make contributions to The Therapeutic & Recreational Riding Center www.trrcmd.org

Or Alzheimer's Foundation of American www.alzfdn.org

Arrangements by Burrier-Queen Funeral Home and Crematory, P.A.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 26, 2020
