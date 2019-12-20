|
|
On Wednesday, December 18, 2019, Frances LaBar (nee Goeller); peacefully joined her beloved late husband, Dr. Edgar Martin LaBar, Jr.; devoted mother of Michele Frances LaBar, Edgar Martin LaBar, III and his wife Debra, Leslie Grace Kelley, Douglas Joseph LaBar and his wife Jeany; loving grandmother to Faye, Michael, Nicola, Cecilia, Eleonore, Julianna, Grant, Carly, Eric and Alexander; cherished great-grandmother of William, Reid, Ella, Joshua, Jackson, Remy and Leighra.
A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Pius X, 6428 York Rd, Baltimore, MD, 21212, on Monday, December 23, 2019, at 10 AM. Inurnment private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in honor of Frances can be made to Catholic Relief Services, 228 W. Lexington St, Baltimore, MD, 21201. www.crs.org
Arrangements by the family owned Mitchell-Wiedefeld Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Dec. 20 to Dec. 22, 2019