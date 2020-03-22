|
Frances Hannah Hanover passed away on September 6, 2001 at the age of 73, beloved wife of the late Eli Ted Hanover; loving mother of Larry Lee Hanover, Gail Ann Shane, Jacqueline Iris Hanover, Deborah Arlene Hanover, Louis Todd Hanover, Linda Renee Hanover, Lee Beth Hanover, Brian Jason Hanover and Andrew Michael Hanover, devoted sister of Rayzelia Gordon and Robert Michaelson; loving grandmother of Justin Shane, Erica Shane, Emily Hanover, Rena Cohen, Tali Cohen, Michael Hoatson, Eli Hanover and Ella Hanover.
Funeral services were held on September 9, 2001 at 1 pm. Interment at Mikro Kodesh Beth Israel. Please omit flowers, contributions can be directed to the Future Care - Cherrywood Activities Fund.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Mar. 22 to Mar. 24, 2020