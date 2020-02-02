Home

Singleton Funeral Home
1 2nd Avenue SW
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
410-766-7070
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Singleton Funeral Home
1 2nd Avenue SW
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Singleton Funeral Home
1 2nd Avenue SW
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
1:00 PM
Singleton Funeral Home
1 2nd Avenue SW
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
Frances L. Harlow


1941 - 2020
Frances L. Harlow Notice
Frances L. Harlow, 78, of Severn passed away peacefully at home on January 27, 2020. Frances was preceded in death by her husband of 39 years, Robert L. Harlow, Sr.; and one sister, Ginny Stinson. She is survived by her children, Robin (Ed) Wojciechowski, Robert (Romy) Harlow, Jr., Sandra Liebno, and Scott (Michele) Harlow; 10 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; 1 sister and 2 brothers.

The family will receive visitors at the family owned Singleton Funeral & Cremation Services, P.A., 1 2nd Ave SW (at Crain Hwy) Glen Burnie on Tuesday, February 4th from 3-5 & 7-9 PM. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Wednesday, February 5th, 1 PM, in the funeral home chapel. Interment Cedar Hill Cemetery. For more information, please visit www.singletonfuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 2, 2020
