Frances L. Harlow, 78, of Severn passed away peacefully at home on January 27, 2020. Frances was preceded in death by her husband of 39 years, Robert L. Harlow, Sr.; and one sister, Ginny Stinson. She is survived by her children, Robin (Ed) Wojciechowski, Robert (Romy) Harlow, Jr., Sandra Liebno, and Scott (Michele) Harlow; 10 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; 1 sister and 2 brothers.
The family will receive visitors at the family owned Singleton Funeral & Cremation Services, P.A., 1 2nd Ave SW (at Crain Hwy) Glen Burnie on Tuesday, February 4th from 3-5 & 7-9 PM. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Wednesday, February 5th, 1 PM, in the funeral home chapel. Interment Cedar Hill Cemetery. For more information, please visit www.singletonfuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 2, 2020