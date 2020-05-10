Frances Leach Miles
Frances Leach Miles, 98, of Catonsville, Maryland, passed away on May 2, 2020 at her daughter's home in Finksburg, MD. Frances was born Frances Netta Leach in Marshall, VA to Clay and Leonie Wiser Leach.

She was married to the late William R. Miles and was predeceased by her son Michael. Surviving are her

two children William (Sam) Miles of Catonsville, Gail Ford and her husband Dennis of Finksburg. Her

grandchild Elizabeth Noratel, her husband Russell, and their two children Lillian and Margaret.

In lieu of visitation, the graveside funeral services will be broadcast via Facebook live on the LOUDON PARK FUNERAL HOME, INC Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/loudonparkfuneralhome/ on Wednesday, May 13th beginning at 11 AM. Interment Loudon Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, a donation in her name may be sent to the Friendship Baptist Church, 1391 Sykesville Road, Sykesville, MD. 21784.

Arrangements by the locally-owned LOUDON PARK FUNERAL HOME, INC.

www.loudonparkfuneralhome.com

Published in Baltimore Sun on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
13
Graveside service
11:00 AM
BROADCAST - https://www.facebook.com/loudonparkfuneralhome/
Funeral services provided by
Loudon Park Funeral Home and Loudon Park Cemetery
3620 Wilkens Ave
Baltimore, MD 21229
(410) 644-1900
