Frances Leach Miles, 98, of Catonsville, Maryland, passed away on May 2, 2020 at her daughter's home in Finksburg, MD. Frances was born Frances Netta Leach in Marshall, VA to Clay and Leonie Wiser Leach.
She was married to the late William R. Miles and was predeceased by her son Michael. Surviving are her
two children William (Sam) Miles of Catonsville, Gail Ford and her husband Dennis of Finksburg. Her
grandchild Elizabeth Noratel, her husband Russell, and their two children Lillian and Margaret.
In lieu of visitation, the graveside funeral services will be broadcast via Facebook live on the LOUDON PARK FUNERAL HOME, INC Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/loudonparkfuneralhome/ on Wednesday, May 13th beginning at 11 AM. Interment Loudon Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, a donation in her name may be sent to the Friendship Baptist Church, 1391 Sykesville Road, Sykesville, MD. 21784.
Arrangements by the locally-owned LOUDON PARK FUNERAL HOME, INC.
www.loudonparkfuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 10, 2020.