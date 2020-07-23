On Thursday, July 2, 2020 Frances Marie Lynch, (nee Froio) age 97, passed away at The Residences at Vantage Point. She was born April 2, 1923 in Wildwood, New Jersey. Frances served in the US Navy Waves from 1944-1949, where she met John W. Lynch "Jack", her husband of 47 years. Frances was a member of St. Louis Catholic Church. She worked for The JHU Applied Physics Laboratory.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Jack. She is survived by her four children: Michael Lynch (Louisa Nichols), Gregory Lynch, Patricia Carballo (Allen), John Lynch and two grandsons: Adam Carballo (Mary), William Carballo (Marita) and three great-grandchildren: Brandon, Hailey and Leah Carballo.https://www.donaldsonclarksville.com/obituary/Frances-Lynch
.
Burial will take place at Arlington National Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Fisherhouse.org
.