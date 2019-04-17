|
Frances M. Kitts 78 of Aberdeen passed away peacefully on April 5, 2019.Born Frances M. Maynarich in West Virginia on Feb. 5, 1941.She is survived by her son Jeff Taylor, Sr. and wife Judith, son Mitchell Lawson and wife Glady. Grandson Jeff Taylor, Jr. and his loving partner Mary Jane Devonshire, Grandson Michael Lawson, Granddaughter Christyna Arranda and husband Jose. Great grandchildren, Jayden and Gage Taylor, Armando, Miguel and Gabe Arranda. She will be laid to rest at Harford Memorial Gardens.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 17, 2019