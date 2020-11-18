Lelonek (nee Doroba), Frances M. On November 16, 2020, Frances M. Lelonek, beloved wife of the late Richard L. Lelonek, Sr.; loving mother of Victoria Taffe and partner Kathy Sanchez, Susan Hubbe and husband Raymond, Richard L. Lelonek, Jr., Margaret McDowell and husband Mark, Robert Lelonek and wife Karen; adoring grandmother of Stephen, Robert, Angela, Rebecca, Benjamin, Elizabeth, and Onique; doting great-grandmother of Grayson; and mother-in-law of devoted daughter-in-law Georgianne.
Due to the current COVID restrictions, the family will have a private visitation. However, all are welcome to join in the Funeral Mass on Friday, November 20, 2020, at 12:30 PM, at the Shrine of the Little Flower Catholic Church, 2854 Brendan Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21213. Interment services will follow at the Sacred Heart of Mary Cemetery (Dundalk, MD). In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Shrine of the Little Flower Church. Condolences may be left for the family at www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com
.