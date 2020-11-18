1/1
Frances M. Lelonek
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Frances's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lelonek (nee Doroba), Frances M. On November 16, 2020, Frances M. Lelonek, beloved wife of the late Richard L. Lelonek, Sr.; loving mother of Victoria Taffe and partner Kathy Sanchez, Susan Hubbe and husband Raymond, Richard L. Lelonek, Jr., Margaret McDowell and husband Mark, Robert Lelonek and wife Karen; adoring grandmother of Stephen, Robert, Angela, Rebecca, Benjamin, Elizabeth, and Onique; doting great-grandmother of Grayson; and mother-in-law of devoted daughter-in-law Georgianne.

Due to the current COVID restrictions, the family will have a private visitation. However, all are welcome to join in the Funeral Mass on Friday, November 20, 2020, at 12:30 PM, at the Shrine of the Little Flower Catholic Church, 2854 Brendan Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21213. Interment services will follow at the Sacred Heart of Mary Cemetery (Dundalk, MD). In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Shrine of the Little Flower Church. Condolences may be left for the family at www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Funeral Mass
12:30 PM
Shrine of the Little Flower Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Baltimore Sun

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved