Connelly Funeral Home
300 Mace Avenue
Essex, MD 21221
410-687-7100
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church
Frances M. Swinder Notice
On July 6, 2019 Frances Margaret Swinder (nee Gnacyk) devoted wife of the late Casimir Swinder; beloved mother of Kathleen Downey, Casimir Swinder, Jr., and his wife Bonnie, and Richard Swinder and his wife Donna. Also survived by 8 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.

A mass of christian burial will be celebrated at the Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church on Saturday at 10 am. Visiting hours will be held at the Connelly Funeral Home of Essex on Friday from 3-5 and 7-9 pm.

Interment at St. Stanislaus Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the:

501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105
Published in Baltimore Sun on July 11, 2019
