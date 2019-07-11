|
On July 6, 2019 Frances Margaret Swinder (nee Gnacyk) devoted wife of the late Casimir Swinder; beloved mother of Kathleen Downey, Casimir Swinder, Jr., and his wife Bonnie, and Richard Swinder and his wife Donna. Also survived by 8 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.
A mass of christian burial will be celebrated at the Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church on Saturday at 10 am. Visiting hours will be held at the Connelly Funeral Home of Essex on Friday from 3-5 and 7-9 pm.
Interment at St. Stanislaus Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the:
501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105
Published in Baltimore Sun on July 11, 2019