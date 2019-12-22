|
|
Frances Marcell Howell passed away on Friday, December 20,2019 at Homewood at Crumland Farms in Frederick, MD. She was the wife of the late Wylie Everett Howell. They were married for 52 years and resided in Bel Air.
She was an instructional assistant at John Archer School for Harford County Public Schools. After her retirement, she was a member of the Harford Mallwalkers' group. She was a long-time member of Oak Grove Baptist Church. After her husband's passing, she relocated to Frederick where she was a volunteer at Frederick Memorial Hospital as well as a volunteer at Citizens' Nursing Home in Frederick. She also belonged to the Gambrill Homemakers, the local Red Hats Chapter, and the Rainbow Belles (an organization for widows). She attended First Baptist Church after her move to Frederick.
Mrs. Howell was born on June 12, 1930 in Clemmons, NC to Bruce Davis and Ernie Mozell McKnight Davis. She is survived by two daughters, Ruth Howell of Frederick and Barbara Jean Coombes and her husband, Kevin Coombes of Simsbury, CT. She is also survived by three grandchildren: Jennifer Giorgio and her husband, Thomas Giorgio and their three sons, Brady, Everett, and Owen of Red Hook, NY. She is also survived by her granddaughter, Ashley Francke, and her husband, Kevin Francke of Williston, VT and their children, Olivia and Elliot. Her grandson, Michael Coombes, of Simsbury, CT also survives her.
Her sisters, Nyrell Snyder of Rising Sun, MD and Inell Goodman and her husband Carson Goodman of Conowingo, MD survive her. Her brother Clayton Davis and wife Shirley Davis of Lima, Ohio and her brother, Thomas Davis of Leesburg, Florida also survive her as well as many nieces and nephews.
A funeral service was held on Monday, December 23 at McComas Funeral Home in Abingdon, MD at 2 p.m. Burial took place at Mountain Christian Church. Donations may be made to the Homewood Benevolent Fund 7407 Willow Road, Frederick, MD 21702. Her family is grateful for her many friends who have supported her and for the wonderful nursing staff at Homewood who cared for her during her final illness.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Dec. 22 to Dec. 27, 2019