Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Frances Beck
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frances Mary Beck

Notice Condolences Flowers

Frances Mary Beck Notice
On February 8, 2019, Frances Mary Beck, age 103, of Joppa, MD passed away. Beloved wife of the late Ernest Michael Beck; devoted mother of Michael J. Beck (Darlene), Ernest M. Beck (Lynn), Frances M. Smith, and the late Charles Beck, Catherine Moore and Mary Jane Jones. Also survived by 19 grandchildren; 35 great-grandchildren, and multiple great-great- grandchildren. Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Joppatowne, MD on Thursday, February 14, 2019 from 10-11am at which time the Mass will follow. Interment will be at Holly Hill Memorial Gardens in Middle River. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 540 Joppa Farm Road, Joppatowne, MD 21085. Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.