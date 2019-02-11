|
On February 8, 2019, Frances Mary Beck, age 103, of Joppa, MD passed away. Beloved wife of the late Ernest Michael Beck; devoted mother of Michael J. Beck (Darlene), Ernest M. Beck (Lynn), Frances M. Smith, and the late Charles Beck, Catherine Moore and Mary Jane Jones. Also survived by 19 grandchildren; 35 great-grandchildren, and multiple great-great- grandchildren. Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Joppatowne, MD on Thursday, February 14, 2019 from 10-11am at which time the Mass will follow. Interment will be at Holly Hill Memorial Gardens in Middle River. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 540 Joppa Farm Road, Joppatowne, MD 21085. Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 11, 2019