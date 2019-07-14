Home

Sol Levinson & Brothers, Inc.
8900 Reisterstown Road
Pikesville, MD 21208
410-653-8900
Service
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
Sol Levinson & Brothers, Inc.
8900 Reisterstown Road
Pikesville, MD 21208
Frances Mary Mahr (nee Schleider), of Vero Beach, FL, passed away on July 12, 2019 at the age of 87. She is survived by her loving husband of 68 years, Malcolm Mahr, children, James (Sherry) Mahr, Scott Mahr and Adam Mahr, siblings Edmond (Marsha) Schleider and Susan (Ronald) Spikloser, grandchildren, Maureen (Chris) Kelly and Harry Mahr, great grandchildren, Mia, Drake, Liam and Brook, and dear friend, Susan (Bob) Johnson. She was predeceased by her parents, Bess and Harry Schleider.

Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Monday, July 15, at 10 am. Interment Beth El Memorial Park - Randallstown. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Peabody Institute, 1 E. Mount Vernon Place, Baltimore, MD 21202. The family will be receiving at Linwoods, 25 Crossroads Drive, Owings MIlls, MD 21117, following interment.
Published in Baltimore Sun on July 14, 2019
