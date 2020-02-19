|
|
Frances "Betty" Miller, age 90, of Forest Hill, MD passed away on February 16, 2020 in Bel Air, MD. Born in Bel Air, MD, she was the daughter of James and Daisy (Smithson) Wilson and wife of the late John Miller. She was married to her husband for 54 years. She was an animal lover and absolutely adored her cat, Tammy.
Frances is survived by her daughter, Donna Tracy and her husband Dick of Bel Air, MD; step son, Douglas Miller, Sr. and his wife Linda; grandchildren, Jeffrey LaCroix, Jonathan LaCroix, Joe LaCroix, Michelle Kruba, Doug Miller, Jr., Christopher Miller, Kevin Miller, James Miller, Jr., and Stephfanie Wyatt; two great grandchildren, Ryleigh Kruba and Evan Wyatt; two sisters, Hannah Cochran and Virginia Foor; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her son, James Miller, Sr. and her siblings, Lucille Gott, Marie Martin, Charles Wilson, Doris Miller, George Griest, and Peggy Holler.
Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home, Bel Air, MD on Thursday, February 20, 2020, from 4-8 pm and on Friday from 11 am-12 pm with a service to follow at 12 pm. Entombment will take place in Bel Air Memorial Gardens.
Those who desire may make donations to the Humane Society of Harford County, 2208 Connolly Road, Fallston, MD, 21047.
Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 19, 2020