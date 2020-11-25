Frances Miriam Zywica (nee Friedlander), of Baltimore, Maryland, passed away on Thursday, November 19th, 2020 at the age of 92. She is survived by her children Gloria Krieger and Rabbi Moshe Zywica, her son-in-law Rabbi Joseph Krieger, her daughters-in-law Pnina Zywica and Esther Zywica, and by her many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and a great-great grandchild. She was predeceased by her husband Rabbi Meyer F. Zywica, her sisters Esther Rosenblatt and Elaine Friedlander, and by her parents Rose and Rabbi Louis Friedlander.



A Virtual Funeral was held on Friday, November 20th, 2020 at 10:30 am. Interment Shearith Israel Cemetery. Please omit flowers.



