|
|
April 7, 1929 - January 28, 2020. A newspaper editor, artist, office manager, wife, mother, grandmother and aunt, "Genie" passed away, following a stroke, at home in Charlottesville, VA. One of six children born to George C. and Mary M. Morgan, she grew up in Dayton, Ohio, where she was the Valedictorian of her class at Roosevelt High School. She continued her education at Sinclair College and Wright State University, and continued her quest for knowledge throughout her life. An advocate and activist, Genie was active in the effort to make fire resistant pajamas available for children and a staunch support of women's rights. She volunteered countless hours in PTA and community organizations, and was an avid bridge player, bowler, horsewoman and gardener. She enjoyed sharing her passions with others, especially her two daughters, in whom she nurtured a love and respect for all living creatures. She passed on her knowledge of nature, life skills, and the value of education through her voluntary support of Playschool in Vandalia, and as a Girl Scout Leader of many years. Her love of horses became a lifelong joy, as she taught her young daughters to ride, and encouraged their understanding of care and training of the horse. She found great joy in the show hunters and jumpers she owned throughout her life. She left her mark in so many ways on the people and places she called home - Dayton, OH; Crofton and Columbia, MD; Barrington, IL; Houston, TX; and Charlottesville, VA. Genie was preceded in death by her husband, William L. Richards, Jr., parents George and Mary Morgan; brothers George "Al", John "Jack" and Herman "Eddie" Morgan; sisters Dorothy Goad and Donna Bales; and step- son William L. Richards, III. She is survived by daughters Elizabeth S. Richards, Lynne C. Richards (Robert Boyle); granddaughter Saunder L. Boyle; step-daughter-in-law Audrey Ammons; and many loving nieces and nephews. Genie will be reunited with her husband, Bill, on February 25th, 2020 at Arlington National Cemetery. The family is grateful for the compassionate care Genie received from her caregivers, first responders and personal physician. If desired, donations made to the animal rescue or advocacy organization of your choice are very much appreciated.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 5, 2020