Frances Phyllis Giunta, 94, of Glen Burnie passed away on March 28, 2020. Frances was born on January 5, 1926 in Baltimore, Maryland. Frances was preceded in death by her loving husband of forty years Frank Joseph Giunta, a WWII veteran and her brothers, Samuel, Joseph and Thomas Aversa. Frances is survived by her son, Alphonse Giunta and daughters, Catherine Olson, Rosemary Kailer, Darlene Pearce and daughter-in-law Norma and sons-in-law, John, Mike and David; seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. She worked in retail at the Harundale Mall for many years. She enjoyed traveling, playing cards, spending time with family and friends and cooking traditional Italian foods. She was active in many clubs and organizations to include the Holy Trinity Church Sodality and Ki-Wives of Kiwanis Club.
Due to the ongoing Covid-19 (Coronavirus) state of emergency, viewing will be limited to immediate family only, a memorial service for Frances and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please feel free to make a donation to the ., 1850 York Road, Suite D, Timonium, MD 21093, or . For further information, please visit www.singletonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 5, 2020