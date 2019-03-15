Home

Frances Rich Tyrrell

Frances Rich Tyrrell Notice
On March 5, 2019. At age 101, Frances was predeceased by a grandson (B.K. Tyrrell), and her husband, H.G.K. Tyrrell (2008). Survivors include: their four children (R.G. Tyrrell, R.T. Parkin, A.R. Tyrrell, and G.W. Tyrrell), four grandsons, six great-grandchildren, one sister, as well as many in-laws, nieces and nephews. Following private interment at Loudon Park Cemetery, a memorial service will be held at the Charlestown chapel on Friday, March 22, at 11 AM. Donations may be made to the Charlestown Benevolent Care Fund, 715 Maiden Choice Lane, Catonsville, MD 21228, or to Ferst Readers, P.O. Box 1327, Madison, GA 30650. Arrangements by the MacNABB FUNERAL HOME of Catonsville. www.macnabbfuneral.com
Published in Baltimore Sun from Mar. 15 to Mar. 18, 2019
